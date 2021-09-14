'Anything is possible': Athlete and quadruple amputee Philippe Croizon inspires students in SF

When it comes to motivational speakers, few are as inspirational as Phillippe Croizon. A quadruple amputee, Croizon swam the English Channel in less than 14 hours.
He participated in the 2017 Dakar Rally, an off road 9,000 mile endurance event where he finished in 48th place out of 317 starters.
"Anything is possible if you have a dream in life, but know that there is a lot of work to get there," he said.
In 1994, he suffered an electrical injury so severe that doctors were forced to amputate his arms and legs, leaving him with a sense of isolation.
He told students of the Lycee, he can relate to what they have gone through during COVID.
"Where they feel isolated, they feel disconnected with the world and it's really about resiliency, building up a community that's united, that's together and I think we're really missing that right now," expressed Arthur Hoefliger, a student.
"You can achieve what you want. If you have a dream in mind, go for it, you can achieve it," added Noa Azoulay, also a student.
Croizon's next challenge is to travel to space and will meet with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk who has promised to send him into orbit.
To show the world, once again, that anything is possible.