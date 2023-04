RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Happening now, a "flaring event" at a East Bay refinery, according to firefighters.

Officials with the Crocket fire department say smoke could be visible in the area as flares could be seen coming from Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo.

No further information has been released.

