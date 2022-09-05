No arrests made after man stabbed near SF's Pier 39 Sunday, police say

One man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing near Pier 39 in San Francisco on Sunday evening.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. at pier 41, which was crowded with visitors for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Officers found the victim injured from several stab wounds, that are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests.

