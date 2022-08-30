Family says SJ teen was fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another

Family of Sunny Suy says their 16-year-old son was fatally stabbed by a friend in San Jose while allegedly defending a female friend.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have announced a same-day arrest in Saturday's stabbing death of a 16-year-old.

Family is identifying the teen victim as Sunny Suy. Relatives say Suy loved fishing, wrestling and family. Adding, the teen hoped to grow up to become a police officer.

ALSO: Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say

These are memories Suy's family is sharing only days after he was stabbed and killed early Saturday in San Jose. His father, Sunleng Suy, said Sunny had asked for permission to attend a party Friday night.

However, the teen- the youngest of four siblings- never made it home.

Around 6 or 7 a.m., Suy said SJPD officers were at the family's front door.

"They asked, 'Did Sunny live here,'" Suy described. He said that's when they learned Sunny was during the overnight hours.

"My son, he's a really good kid," Suy shared. "Maybe until now, he's never a problem."

PREVIOUS REPORT: Teen dies after being stabbed in San Jose, police say; city's 26th homicide of year

By Monday, a growing memorial marked where the teen was stabbed. At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police found Sunny and another victim suffering from at least one stab wound each. The incident happened near Quimby Road and Caraston Way.

On Monday, police announced the same-day arrest of Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose.

Suy said the family knew Obiols.

"I don't know why he do like that to my son," Suy told ABC7 News. "The guy was his friend also too."

A witness told Suy a group of friends left the party and were in an Uber when things changed.

"Inside the Uber, they fight each other nonstop," Suy described. "So, Uber told them, 'Get out.'"

According to Suy, the fight between Sunny and the suspect continued outside the car. He was told Obiols was on the ground when he allegedly pulled out a weapon.

"He pulled the knife, stabbed my son in the stomach a couple times," he described through tears.

Police arrested Obiols nine hours later near his home on Remington Way.

The family learned Sunny may have died defending someone else.

"He protected a young girl away from the guy who wanted to hurt her, or wanted to do something stupid to her," Suy was told. "I'm so proud of him."

As the family plans Sunny's funeral- creating a GoFundMe campaign for assistance- that feeling of pride is not without deep pain.

"He's too young... too young," Suy said through tears. "Too young."

In a release, SJPD reported, "The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

PD says of the City's 26 homicides this year, 24 have been solved.

To be redirected to the family's online campaign, visit here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live