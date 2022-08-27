Teen dies after being stabbed in San Jose, police say; city's 26th homicide of year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Homicide investigation is underway after a teen died following a overnight stabbing in San Jose, police said Saturday.

Police the incident occurred at 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Officers located a male juvenile victim with a life threatening injury.

SJPD has updated the incident to a homicide at 11 a.m. They say it is the 26th homicide in 2022.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

