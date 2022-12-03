1 injured in shooting outside pizza restaurant in Pleasant Hill, police say

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person was shot Friday night outside of a pizza restaurant in Pleasant Hill.

Police say it happened at Pizza My Way located located Contra Costa Boulevard and Ellinwood Drive.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday night inside the restaurant between an employee and someone the employee knows.

That dispute spilled out of the restaurant and the suspect shot the employee three times.

The employee was sent to the hospital. His condition right now is unknown.

The suspect was also arrested on scene and was taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

Police are currently investigating. They have not said what may have led to the dispute.

Video is from a previous report

