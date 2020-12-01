Coronavirus California

East Bay high schoolers possibly exposed to COVID-19 at holiday gathering, officials say

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Amador Valley and Foothill High Schools in Pleasanton are pausing all voluntary in-person camps through the end of the semester.

That's after several students attended a party over Thanksgiving break, according to Amador Valley High School principal Josh Butterfield

Officials say it resulted in potential positive COVID-19 cases, and they are unable to trace the students who were there.

Amador Valley High School sent the following statement to parents:

Dear Amador Valley High School Families,

It has been brought to our attention that over Thanksgiving break, students from Foothill, Amador Valley, and Village High School attended a social gathering which resulted in potential positive cases and exposure to COVID-19. It has been reported that students who participate in multiple camp cohorts, and small cohort supervision programs from all three high schools were in attendance.

To date, we have been unable to comprehensively trace all attendees at this gathering. As a result, Amador Valley High School and Foothill High School will be pausing all voluntary in-person camps until the end of the semester. The decision to close our camps is disheartening. However, due to the choices that were made by students and in the absence of a definitive list of attendees, we must take steps to prioritize the safety of all our students and staff in these programs.

It's important for each of us to remember that our ability to hold in-person camps and cohorts largely depends on the choices and actions made by the members of our community. Your choices to wear a mask when outside your house, to wash your hands frequently, and to not engage in close interactions with individuals outside of your family make us all safer.

We urge the community to review the updated guidance from Alameda County Public Health relating to gatherings during the holidays. Students are encouraged to find alternative ways to connect and to celebrate in order to do our part and reduce the associated risks. We are imploring our families to follow the guidelines outlined in the Bay Area Counties Recommendations for Holiday Travel and Gatherings, and to make choices that keep your families and our greater school community safe.

Our thoughts go out to any students or family members who have been impacted by COVID-19 and we wish them a speedy recovery.

