East Bay high schoolers possibly exposed to COVID-19 at holiday gathering, officials say

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Amador Valley and Foothill High Schools in Pleasanton are pausing all voluntary in-person camps through the end of the semester.That's after several students attended a party over Thanksgiving break, according to Amador Valley High School principal Josh ButterfieldOfficials say it resulted in potential positive COVID-19 cases, and they are unable to trace the students who were there.Amador Valley High School sent the following statement to parents: