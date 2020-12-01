East Bay high schoolers possibly exposed to COVID-19 at holiday gathering, officials say

That's after several students attended a party over Thanksgiving break, according to Amador Valley High School principal Josh Butterfield
Officials say it resulted in potential positive COVID-19 cases, and they are unable to trace the students who were there.
Amador Valley High School sent the following statement to parents:
Dear Amador Valley High School Families,
It has been brought to our attention that over Thanksgiving break, students from Foothill, Amador Valley, and Village High School attended a social gathering which resulted in potential positive cases and exposure to COVID-19. It has been reported that students who participate in multiple camp cohorts, and small cohort supervision programs from all three high schools were in attendance.
To date, we have been unable to comprehensively trace all attendees at this gathering. As a result, Amador Valley High School and Foothill High School will be pausing all voluntary in-person camps until the end of the semester. The decision to close our camps is disheartening. However, due to the choices that were made by students and in the absence of a definitive list of attendees, we must take steps to prioritize the safety of all our students and staff in these programs.
It's important for each of us to remember that our ability to hold in-person camps and cohorts largely depends on the choices and actions made by the members of our community. Your choices to wear a mask when outside your house, to wash your hands frequently, and to not engage in close interactions with individuals outside of your family make us all safer.
We urge the community to review the updated guidance from Alameda County Public Health relating to gatherings during the holidays. Students are encouraged to find alternative ways to connect and to celebrate in order to do our part and reduce the associated risks. We are imploring our families to follow the guidelines outlined in the Bay Area Counties Recommendations for Holiday Travel and Gatherings, and to make choices that keep your families and our greater school community safe.
Our thoughts go out to any students or family members who have been impacted by COVID-19 and we wish them a speedy recovery.
Stay with ABC7 News with more updates on this developing story.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic