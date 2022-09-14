Shelter-in-place ordered in Pleasanton due to standoff, police say

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are asking residents to shelter in place in Pleasanton on Wednesday due to a possible standoff.

Authorities originally reported the incident as a hostage situation but later sent an update saying it started as a domestic disturbance and the victim is safe. Officers are on scene and working to establish contact with the suspect.

Pleasanton police say they're calling in the SWAT team and are asking residents to avoid the area near Case Ave and Bernal Ave.

Police are advising residents at the Civic Square Apartments to stay in their homes and away from doors and windows.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.