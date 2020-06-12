Data Analysis: Black people 4x more likely to be arrested than white people in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An analysis of arrest data voluntarily reported to the FBI by city and county police departments reveals that black people are arrested more often than white people in the Bay Area. The data is from 2018 and accounts for the demographics of the cities and counties these police departments serve.In the wake of George Floyd's death, rallies and protests around the Bay Area have in part highlighted a disparity in policing.Cat Brooks is Co-Founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project."It's an ongoing problem, we know that the system of policing in this country is rooted in deep, deep history of racism and oppression," said Brooks.An ABC7 News I-TEAM analysis of police arrests, according to 2018 data, shows that black people were 4.2x more likely on average across the entire Bay Area to be arrested than white people.The numbers were higher in some Bay Area cities. In Albany, black people were 16x more likely to be arrested than white people. In San Bruno, 15x more likely, and Palo Alto and El Cerrito 13x more likely.People calling for change have been actively rallying and protesting in cities like San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.In San Francisco, black people are 6x as likely to be arrested than white people. In Oakland and San Jose, they are 3x more likely.Mayor Breed released her plan this morning to reform the San Francisco Police Department. Under the proposal, sworn officers would no longer respond to non-criminal activities. Military style weapons would also be banned."Why are we sending a badge and a gun when we should be sending compassion and care?" said Brooks.Oakland interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer is pledging review and reform. She says the department is evaluating its crowd control policies.In San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed expanding the authority of an independent police auditor, changing use-of-force guidelines and examining a ban on rubber bullets in crowds."It should not have taken mass uprising across the nation for these changes to be happening," said Brooks.Nationwide, in 800 jurisdictions, black people were arrested at a rate 5x higher than white people in 2018. In 250 jurisdictions, black people were 10 times more likely to be arrested than their white counterparts.