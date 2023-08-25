Orinda police car slams into brick wall of Wells Fargo Bank

An Orinda police car crashed into a Wells Fargo bank on Moraga Way Thursday night.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- An Orinda police car crashed into a Wells Fargo bank on Moraga Way.

The car slammed through the brick wall and shattered multiple windows.

Mahboud Zabetian lives down the street and took the video. He said he heard the crash Thursday before midnight.

"We hear screeching car noises and the first set of noises seem to make it around the turn, and the second set crashed into a building or sounded just horrible," Zabetian said. "We came running out to see that there was a car inside the bank. As we got a little closer, we realized it was a police car."

The video shows an officer on a stretcher getting pulled into an emergency vehicle.

"I did not expect him to be okay," Zabetian said. "It was nice to see that he got out on his own accord."

Zabetian's footage shows other police who arrived to investigate.

Wells Fargo sent a statement saying in part: "The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we are thankful that no physical injuries were reported."

ABC7 News has reached out to Orinda Police for more information and has not heard back.

