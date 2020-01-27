Wild chase from Vallejo to Oakland ends in crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three suspects have been arrested after leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase early Monday morning.The chase started in Vallejo after officers spotted three burglars at Ulta Beauty at the Gateway Plaza.The suspects took off, leading officers on a chase south on Interstate 80, across the Carquinez Bridge and eventually into Oakland.The suspects' car crashed into another car at 105th Street and Breed Avenue in Oakland. That's where the three suspects ran from the car. Officers were eventually able to take all three into custody.CHP officials say the stolen property was recovered from the car.