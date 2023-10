Police in pursuit of vehicle in East Bay

LIVE: Police searching for person after East Bay chase, suspects jump out of car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police chased a suspect vehicle in the East Bay Wednesday. Authorities say the chase began in East Oakland around 12:15 p.m.

According to SKY7, the car headed for a westbound direction where three suspects jumped out of the car on westbound Highway 24.

Two people were detained. Police are now searching for the third suspect.

It's unknown why police chased the the car.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.