OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Oakland on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.Officers responded to the San Antonio Park area at 1700 E. 19th around 3:28 p.m.A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Oakland PD.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts from paramedics.No further details are available at this time.