Police: New York stepfather dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old boy

Derick Waller reports that the stepdad was in frail health, suffering from cancer.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx --
Police questioned an 11-year-old boy after authorities say he delivered a fatal kick to his stepfather.

The boy was taken into police custody after they say he kicked his stepdad in the stomach and killed him, but there's more to the story.

The incident happened Thursday night at an apartment building on Heath Avenue in the Bailey Houses in the Kingsbridge section.

Police say the boy got into a dispute with his parents, and during that fight, the boy kicked 51-year-old George Szkred in the stomach, leaving him unconscious on the couch.

Officials say Szkred is a cancer patient and was in poor health.

The 11-year-old boy isn't expected to face any charges.
