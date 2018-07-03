BORDER CRISIS

Activists protest outside San Francisco immigration building demanding an end to deportations

Protesters have been camping out in San Francisco for two days in the latest demonstration against the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance policy. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Activists have been camping out in San Francisco for two days in the latest demonstration against the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance policy.

The gate to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Washington Street in San Francisco was blocked Tuesday afternoon. These activists arrived Monday for a rally and have not left. In fact, they say they're staying there until their demands are met.

The entrances on Jackson Street are also blocked. There are buckets in the area across a driveway with the words, "abolish ICE," written on them. Officers are making sure everything remains peaceful while providing traffic control.

The activists told ABC7 News they were inspired by others fighting to end family detention at the border. "We're all angry and we're all feeling what's happening is immoral and outrageous. We've been inspired by what other folks have done and we wanted to make a similar stand," activist Steven Goldberg said.

RELATED: Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward

ICE released a statement saying, "US Immigration and Customs Enforcement fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference. ICE remains committed to immigration enforcement consistent with federal law and agency policy."

