VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Kyrsten Sinema wins 1 week later; check out midterm races still being watched

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Here are the most high-profile races that have not yet been officially called or that are undergoing recounts one week later:

  • Florida governor: Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Andrew Gillum (D): Though DeSantis was initially declared the winner, more votes came in putting Gillum less than a half of a point behind. This triggered a machine recount under Florida law. If the machine recount, which must be completed by Nov. 15, shows Gillum only a quarter of a point behind or less, there will be a hand recount.
  • Georgia governor: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R): As provisional ballots continue to be counted, a federal judge has ruled that Georgia must not certify the election results before Friday at 5 p.m. Abrams would need a net gain of about 21,000 votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff, AP reports.
  • Florida Senate: Bill Nelson (D) vs. Rick Scott (R): Though Nelson, the incumbent, initially appeared to concede, more votes came in putting him less than a half of a point behind. The same state law that triggered a recount in the Florida governor race has also triggered a recount in this race.


Meanwhile, some of the races that were expected to be tight or to have a lasting impact were called during election night or shortly after.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


The Associated Press, ABC News and FiveThirtyEight contributed to this report.

MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

These candidates made history during midterms
Health care, immigration high on voters' minds, AP survey
Celebrities, political figures head to the polls on Tuesday
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bipartisanship
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018electionvotingu.s. & worldrepublicansdemocratsted cruzbeto o'rourke
VOTE 2018
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
Journalism students react to allegedly doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Mountain View voters pass Measure P head tax
More vote 2018
POLITICS
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
Pres. Trump approves expedited request for disaster declaration for California
Pres. Trump wax figure takes a tour of San Francisco
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
Camp Fire death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
List of school closures due to poor air quality caused by smoke form Camp Fire
Website shows damaged, destroyed structures from Camp Fire
Goat spotted casually commuting on Paris train
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up PG&E after wildfires
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality, not as warm today
Horse found in Paradise pool after Camp Fire blazes through area
Woolsey Fire 30 percent contained, 435 structures destroyed
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who says he murdered family
Amazon to split second headquarters between New York, Virginia
More News