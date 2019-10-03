Former Vice President Joe Biden in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Joe Biden will be in the Bay Area on Thursday, attending two fundraisers, including one at the San Francisco home of Senator Dianne Feinstein.
His first event is in Palo Alto.
According to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California, Biden is one of the front-runners in the California primary, along with senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
