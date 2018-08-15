SAM LICCARDO

Mayor Sam Liccardo will get tattoo of San Jose's logo if he gets 1 million retweets

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a challenge on Twitter saying that if he gets a million retweets he will get hit city's new logo tattooed on his body. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a challenge on Twitter saying that if he gets a million retweets he will get his city's logo tattooed on his body.


He retweeted a photo of the San Jose logo tattooed on the leg of a man who recently ran every street in the city.

"My staff dared me to follow Jake's example, so I told them I'd do it for one million retweets," the tweet reads.

Liccardo added a message to his wife telling her, "Don't worry, they tell me it's impossible!"

So far, the tweet has just over 700 retweets.

