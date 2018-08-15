My staff dared me to follow Jake’s example, so I told them I’d do it for 1M retweets. Don’t worry @kohl_garcia – they tell me it's impossible! https://t.co/4paN0sSgrs — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) August 14, 2018

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a challenge on Twitter saying that if he gets a million retweets he will get his city's logo tattooed on his body.He retweeted a photo of the San Jose logo tattooed on the leg of a man who recently ran every street in the city."My staff dared me to follow Jake's example, so I told them I'd do it for one million retweets," the tweet reads.Liccardo added a message to his wife telling her, "Don't worry, they tell me it's impossible!"So far, the tweet has just over 700 retweets.