SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a challenge on Twitter saying that if he gets a million retweets he will get his city's logo tattooed on his body.
My staff dared me to follow Jake’s example, so I told them I’d do it for 1M retweets. Don’t worry @kohl_garcia – they tell me it's impossible! https://t.co/4paN0sSgrs— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) August 14, 2018
He retweeted a photo of the San Jose logo tattooed on the leg of a man who recently ran every street in the city.
"My staff dared me to follow Jake's example, so I told them I'd do it for one million retweets," the tweet reads.
Liccardo added a message to his wife telling her, "Don't worry, they tell me it's impossible!"
So far, the tweet has just over 700 retweets.
Reporter David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Follow him on Twitter here.