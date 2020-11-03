2020 NY election results by county, electoral college votes go to Biden

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Local 2020 Election Results
New York is a reliably Democratic state, and it was widely expected that he would defeat Trump, the Republican candidate.
The AP says the coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in New York. Forty-six percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today. Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 23% saying it ranked at the top. Ten percent named health care, 8% named racism and 5% named climate change.
A range of offices are on the general election ballot, including Congress and the state Legislature. The results of some more tightly-contested races might not be known for some time because absentee ballots won't be counted for at least a week.
House Races
Jamaal Bowman headed to Congress
Jamaal Bowman, an anti-establishment liberal who defeated a long-term incumbent in the Democratic primary, has been elected to Congress. Bowman defeated Conservative Party candidate Patrick McManus in a district that includes parts of the Bronx and New York City's Westchester County suburbs.
There was no Republican candidate. Bowman set the stage for his election victory with a stunning primary win over U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Engel has been in Congress since 1989. Bowman's insurgent campaign against Engel was launched with the help of Justice Democrats, the group that helped power U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to victory in 2018.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term, the AP projects.
The New York City Democrat defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer. Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term.
She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation.
Ocasio-Cortez has also become a target of constant criticism from the right, demonized nightly by conservative talk show hosts as the socialist future of the Democratic Party. The 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.
Ritchie Torres claims victory
Ritchie Torres has claimed victory in his race against Patrick Delices for the seat vacated by Jose Serrano, who recently retired.
Torres is the first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress. He will represent the 15th Congressional District in the Bronx.
Max Rose vs. Nicole Malliotakis
Nicole Malliotakis has declared victory in the contentious House race, but the race has not yet been called by ABC News or the AP.
"Today, Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn sent a loud and clear message that will resonate from City Hall to the Halls of Congress," she said Tuesday night. "I entered this race with eyes wide open knowing that victory wouldn't come easy. But, from the start I knew this race was never about me. This race was always about you, the hardworking New Yorker who obeys the law, pays their taxes and gets up every morning and goes to work."
The candidates for Congress in New York City's only swing district slugged it out in a contentious campaign, one directed much of their fury at a man who isn't on the ballot - Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City," first-term Congress member Max Rose says of his fellow Democrat in a digital ad.
"Everybody knows Bill de Blasio is the country's most radical mayor," Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis countered in a TV ad.
The second-term mayor and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful is deeply unpopular in New York's 11th Congressional District, which includes the borough of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.
Whiter and more conservative than the rest of the city, the district voted for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 10 points in 2016 after supporting Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
It is a place where law-and-order candidates have historically done well, and where some residents resent de Blasio's handling of police reform and Black Lives Matter protests.
Rose, a 33-year-old Army veteran who is still a captain in the National Guard, defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan to flip the seat blue in 2018. Malliotakis, a 39-year-old state Assemblymember who is running with Trump's support, is aiming to flip it back by painting Rose as too liberal for the district.
Lee Zeldin vs. Nancy Goroff
The Long Island suburban vote is threatening New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Trump ally who's facing Democrat Nancy Goroff, the former chair of the Stony Brook Chemistry department. She's been leaning into her background as a scientist since the beginning of the race, but the pandemic -- and Trump's flouting of scientific guidelines -- has given her another opportunity to argue that it's time for Trump and Zeldin to go.
That race has centered on the candidates' disparate views of Trump's response to coronavirus, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.
Zeldin, an Iraq War veteran and U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, praised Trump's handling of the pandemic as "phenomenal" during a speech to the Republican National Convention.
Goroff has aired campaign ads accusing Trump and Zeldin of ignoring health experts' guidance. She pledged to "use science and facts to guide us out of this crisis."
One of Zeldin's ads showed Goroff at a Black Lives Matter march and described Goroff as a "radical professor" who favors emptying prisons of violent criminals. Goroff has said she opposes defunding the police, but wants the U.S. Justice Department to collect data on police misconduct and would support research to reduce police violence.
Andrew Garbarino vs. Jackie Gordon
Republican U.S. Rep. Peter King's impending retirement after nearly three decades as the aggrieved voice of bridge and tunnel New Yorkers has set off a scramble for control of his suburban Long Island swing district, with outside groups pouring in millions of dollars.
King's chosen successor, State Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, faces Democrat Jackie Gordon, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who moved to the U.S. from the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica when she was 7. Green Party candidate Harry Berger could split the vote, which is expected to go to one of the two major party candidates.
Republicans are fighting mightily to keep the seat, situated in an increasingly diverse swath of the island's South Shore. President Donald Trump narrowly took the district in 2016.
Democrats see a rare opportunity to pick up a seat that had been out of reach while King was on the ballot.
"This is a true suburban swing district that hasn't been because of a Republican incumbent who drew support from across the aisle," said Lawrence Levy, the Executive Dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. "Now that Pete King is gone, it reverts back to its true purple state."
King, who thrived on popular issues for white suburbanites - like promises to investigate Islamic extremism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and a crackdown on MS-13 gang violence - has been out front in the effort to keep the seat in Republican hands.
He's been campaigning door-to-door with Garbarino in the bedroom communities where the retiring lawmaker has long been a favorite of white, blue-collar voters - including police officers who embrace their "back the blue" message.
Garbarino, 36, has portrayed himself on the campaign trail as something of a Peter King 2.0.
He's white, a lifelong Long Islander, the son of a local party boss and runs a law firm on Main Street in his hometown of Sayville. The fourth-term assemblyman has stressed his ability to work with Democrats to secure funding for projects in his district.
"I know what's important to Long Island families. I know what's important to Long Islanders," Garbarino said at a recent online candidate forum. Like King, he said, he would work with Democrats to do "what was right for Long Island."
Gordon, a 55-year-old Black immigrant and former school guidance counselor, is more a reflection of the evolving dynamics of the district, where more than a quarter of residents now identify as non-white.
She served in the military for 29 years and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2014 and is a single mother of two.
"We need representatives who will bring communities together, not tear us apart," Gordon said at the candidate forum. "We need to bring the united back into the United States."
Her campaign has outraised Garbarino's $3.7 million to about $1.4 million. Democrats hold a slight registration edge in the district.