Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to appear on 'Midday Live' today

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will appear on "Midday Live" on Tuesday. The mayor will talk to ABC7 about a lot of issues including the Raiders and the teacher strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will appear on ABC7's "Midday Live" on Tuesday.

The mayor will talk to ABC7 about a lot of issues including the Raiders and the teacher strike.

