One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders before California primary

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders was in San Jose on Sunday for a rally ahead of Super Tuesday.Before the event, ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz sat down with the senator and asked him for his final pitch to California. Watch the full interview in the player above.RELATED: Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020 His campaign says Sanders has seen an "outpouring" support in California, particularly among young and Latino voters.The rally started at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon at the San Jose Convention Center and featured special guest Eve Ensler and performances by Jack Johnson, Las Cafeteras, and Joyce Manor.See more Chasing California videos here