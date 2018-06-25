BORDER CRISIS

Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border

by Melanie Woodrow
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Two adolescents separated from their parents at the border are being held at a facility in Pleasant Hill.

National Non-Profit Southwest Key runs the licensed shelter for children.

In an email to Pleasant Hill's City Spokesperson, Southwest Key confirms two adolescent girls are staying here who were separated from their parents at the border within the last 24 days and that Southwest Key is working diligently to reunify the girls with their parents.

Southwest Key says there are 25 minors at the facility aged 12 to 17. The average length of stay is 47 days.

Southwest Key also says they are currently only taking children off-site for medical appointments and have temporarily suspended recreational offsite activities because of safety and security concerns.

Meantime Congressman John Garamendi, who represents the 3rd District, wants to know whether a facility in Fairfield is also housing minors separated from their parents at the border.

"We've asked the office of refugees many times we've not been able to get an answer," said Congressman Garamendi.

Congressman Garamendi just returned from touring detention facilities in Texas.

"We came away with a deep concern that the border patrol together with the ice contingency had not carefully documented who the parents were connecting the children to the parents and then maintaining a clear record of where the children went and where the parents went," said Congressman Garamendi.

He questions how minors separated from their families will be reunited.

In their email, Southwest Key says they had a surprise visit from licensing this past Saturday and that the inspector said he was pleased with how well taken care of the children appeared.

