BORDER CRISIS

Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp

EMBED </>More Videos

A protest march happened in Concord, organized by those who oppose the plan to create an immigrant camp at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A protest march happened in Concord, organized by those who oppose the plan to create an immigrant camp at the Concord Naval Weapons Station.

The federal plan mentioned in a leaked document last Friday calls for 47,000 migrants to be housed at the Concord Naval Weapons station. Millions would be spent to construct a tent city there to house the immigrants as they wait for court hearings.

"I think the suggestion is madness," said congressman Mark DeSaulnier

RELATED: Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier spoke out in a Facebook town hall meeting Tuesday, the Department of the Navy has led him to believe they will be providing more details soon.

"We don't know if they're asylum seekers or people cited for entering the country illegally so we don't have a lot of specifics," said DeSaulnier.

Former California GOP Chair Tom Del Beccaro says there's no choice but to open more camps. He says it's impossible to stop everyone at the border and he says it's also impossible to let everyone in. "There's available space. It's subject to federal use so if they're going to be anywhere why not California, so those protesting can see that it's done properly."

For more on the ongoing border crisis, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICEborder crisisimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchildrenConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people
Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'
California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported Concord immigration detention 'camp'
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
BORDER CRISIS
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
More border crisis
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News