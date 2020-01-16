RVs staged near Oakland Coliseum part of Gov. Newsom's initiative to fight homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned that the RVs staged near the Oakland Coliseum are connected to Governor Gavin Newsom's statewide homelessness tour and are part of a capstone event planned for Thursday in the Bay Area.Sky7 flew over the lot where more than a dozen RVs could be seen along with a truck labeled "Emergency Operations."During a sit-down interview with ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley on Jan. 10, Gov. Newsom said, "We're going to bring out quite literally FEMA trailers, trailers for emergencies, to temporarily house people but triage them through medical tents and medical units."Governor Newsom has said the new state budget includes a $750 million fund to fight homelessness by helping with rent payments or providing funding for affordable housing.During ABC7 News' interview, Newsom said dramatic changes will finally be noticeable across the Bay Area in the coming weeks.