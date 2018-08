San Francisco Interim Mayor Mark Farrell wants to meet face-to-face to hear your concerns about the city.Starting Friday March 2, he will hold open door chats twice a month. Each person will get ten minutes with the interim mayor.You must fill out an online registration form if you want to chat. It asks for your contact information, the issue you want to talk about, and when you're available to meet. After you submit it, you will be entered into a lottery.