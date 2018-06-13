2018-ELECTION

SF supervisors discuss London Breed's impending mayoral term

EMBED </>More Videos

London Breed's colleagues on the Board of Supervisors say they're all looking forward to working with her, but what will the new relationship really be like? (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
London Breed's colleagues on the Board of Supervisors say they're all looking forward to working with her, but what will the new relationship really be like?

"It's time to shake hands and get back t work," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who supported Mark Leno for mayor, not London Breed. But he says there are no hard feelings.

"There's always an election happening," Peskin said. "People win them and lose them. Of course, I'm disappointed. I did support Mark Leno."

VIDEO: Mark Leno concedes after close SF mayor's race
EMBED More News Videos

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday, a week after the June 5 election, saying that he called London Breed to offer congratulations on her new job as mayor.


Supervisor Norman Yee also voted for Leno. Like Peskin, he says it's time to move forward. "I think we're adults and we need to act like adults."

In January, the Board of Supervisors rejected Breed's nomination for interim mayor. Instead, they appointed Supervisor Mark Farrell. The so-called progressive block lined up lined up solidly against her.
Tempers flared among Breed's supporters who filled the chambers. They argued that there was an undercurrent of racism and that she was denied the position because she's a black woman.

Supervisor Malia Cohen was vocal in her support for Breed.

"We'll still continue to feel the reverberations of the vote in January and I think it's yet to be seen how that manifests itself," Cohen said.

RELATED: London Breed poised to become SF's next mayor

Supervisor Hillary Ronen was among those who voted against Breed. She says it's time to heal the wounds from that night. "I think we're all mature enough to realize a divided mayor and Board of Supervisors is not helpful to anyone.
There will soon be five new supervisors on the eleven-member board next year. It may be good for the new mayor.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingLondon Breedmark lenosf mayors raceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
Race for SF mayor continues, so does ranked choice voting controversy
London Breed maintains narrow lead in SF mayoral race
London Breed pulls ahead in close San Francisco mayor's race
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News