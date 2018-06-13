SF supervisors discuss London Breed's impending mayoral term

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3598951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday, a week after the June 5 election, saying that he called London Breed to offer congratulations on her new job as mayor.

London Breed's colleagues on the Board of Supervisors say they're all looking forward to working with her, but what will the new relationship really be like?"It's time to shake hands and get back t work," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who supported Mark Leno for mayor, not London Breed. But he says there are no hard feelings."There's always an election happening," Peskin said. "People win them and lose them. Of course, I'm disappointed. I did support Mark Leno."Supervisor Norman Yee also voted for Leno. Like Peskin, he says it's time to move forward. "I think we're adults and we need to act like adults."In January, the Board of Supervisors rejected Breed's nomination for interim mayor. Instead, they appointed Supervisor Mark Farrell. The so-called progressive block lined up lined up solidly against her.Tempers flared among Breed's supporters who filled the chambers. They argued that there was an undercurrent of racism and that she was denied the position because she's a black woman.Supervisor Malia Cohen was vocal in her support for Breed."We'll still continue to feel the reverberations of the vote in January and I think it's yet to be seen how that manifests itself," Cohen said.Supervisor Hillary Ronen was among those who voted against Breed. She says it's time to heal the wounds from that night. "I think we're all mature enough to realize a divided mayor and Board of Supervisors is not helpful to anyone.There will soon be five new supervisors on the eleven-member board next year. It may be good for the new mayor.