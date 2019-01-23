GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown stories: FruitGuys donate fresh produce to San Francisco Airport's TSA

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of boxes of produce were loaded into a FruitGuys van and delivered to TSA employees at SFO on day 33 of the government shutdown. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
Dozens of boxes of produce were loaded into a FruitGuys van and delivered to TSA employees at SFO on Wednesday morning.

FruitGuys is a private company based in South San Francisco that frequently provides farm-fresh fruit to groups and organizations in need.

RELATED: Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help

Founder and CEO of the company, Chris Mittelstaedt, told ABC7 News he wanted federal employees to feel supported.

The boxes to SFO included a fruit and vegetable mix for employees to take home, and larger boxes for the break room.



SFO operates under the screening partnership program. TSA contracts security screening services to private companies, meaning there are not as many employees impacted by the government shutdown in comparison to other airports.

However, officials tell ABC7 News there are about 100 TSA employees at SFO like canine handlers, explosive specialists and managers who are working without pay.

RELATED: KISS' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley offer free meals to TSA workers

"When they're not getting paid, the heathy food, that gets cut out first," Tom Nagy, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director at SFO said. "W e appreciate any donations that we can get, but pizza and donuts only go so far."

Nagy said TSA employees who are not coming in because they cannot afford to work without pay will also receive fruit boxes.

If you have been affected by the government shutdown, and would like to share your story, you can do so here.
Learn more about the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngovernmentcommunitydonationsfruitfoodTSASouth San FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Share your story: How has the government shutdown affected you?
East Bay comes together to support federal workers during the shutdown
Business owners help national park stay open, clean during government shutdown
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Newly elected SF supervisor disappointed city has not done enough to help furloughed workers
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Oakland Unified recommends big budget cuts
Oakland A's plan to remodel not abandon coliseum site
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, mild days ahead for the Bay Area
Show More
What is the best way to BART to possible A's new stadium?
Super Bowl security preparing for anything
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
More News