Chaotic night in Vallejo leaves 4 people shot; car set on fire during separate sideshow

A chaotic night in Vallejo ended with four people shot and injured and a car on fire.

A chaotic night in Vallejo ended with four people shot and injured and a car on fire.

A chaotic night in Vallejo ended with four people shot and injured and a car on fire.

A chaotic night in Vallejo ended with four people shot and injured and a car on fire.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A chaotic night in Vallejo ended with four people shot and injured and a car on fire.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday off Springs Road near Monterey Street.

As officers were investigating, there was a sideshow a couple of miles away.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Police say a crowd of 400 people gathered at the intersection of Mini Drive and Lewis Brown Drive.

That's where the car was set ablaze.

Officers say the sideshow and shooting were not connected.