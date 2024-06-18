Shaboozey, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde and Gretchen Wilson are among the performers

'CMA Fest' special: everything we know about the music event of the summer

Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll and so many more will perform on ABC's "CMA Fest" special, airing June 25.

NASHVILLE -- Three hours. Thirty songs. A whole lot of country music goodness! "CMA Fest" has announced who you'll hear perform during the music event of the summer.

Among the stars performing: Kelsea Ballerini, Big & Rich, Clint Black, Brothers Osbourne, Luke Bryan, Terri Clark, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Billy F. Gibbons, HARDY, Little Big Town, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Brittney Spencer, The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Lainey WIlson and Bailey Zimmerman.

But wait, there's more!

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde are your hosts for "CMA Fest." They'll also be performing. Jelly Roll will sing "Halfway to Hell" with Keith Urban and "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

"If me and Jelly are at the same place we are gonna get up and do 'Save Me' no matter what. Sometimes we'll literally fly from one side of the country to the other just to get up on stage with each other. He's my brother," Wilson told On The Red Carpet.

McBryde will sing her hit, "The Devil I Know" and also perform "Redneck Woman" with Gretchen Wilson. The song is turning 20 and is still just as popular today. Wilson reflected on that time she and singer/songwriter John Rich sat down to write the song.

"I just don't think that John and I, either one, had any idea that the song was going to reach so many women and that so many women all over the place kind of felt the same way that I did," Wilson said.

"All I've been thinking about is getting on that stage and getting my performance," Cody Johnson told On The Red Carpet.

And viewers will hear Johnson sing his latest hit, "That's Texas."

Shaboozey will perform "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." The song has been blowing up the charts and the singer says it's always a party when he performs it live.

"You know I always say my favorite shows with this song are... the ones where people aren't even looking at me. They're just having a good time with each other," Shaboozey said.

The full song list is below.

"CMA Fest" airs Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.

"CMA FEST" FULL LIST OF SONGS PERFORMED

Kelsea Ballerini - "Penthouse"

Big & Rich and HARDY - "Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)"

Clint Black and Jon Pardi - "Killin' Time"

Brothers Osborne - "Break Mine"

Brothers Osborne - "I Won't Back Down"

Luke Bryan - "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson - "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me"

Jordan Davis - "Next Thing You Know"

Jackson Dean - "Fearless"

HARDY - "SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh's Song)"

Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban- "Halfway To Hell"

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - "Save Me"

Cody Johnson - "That's Texas"

Little Big Town - "Girl Crush"

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama"

Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top - "Call Me The Breeze"

Ashley McBryde - "The Devil I Know"

Parker McCollum - "Burn It Down"

Megan Moroney - "I'm Not Pretty"

Carly Pearce - "truck on fire"

Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton - "Pour Me A Drink"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Brittney Spencer - "I Got Time"

The War And Treaty - "Called You By Your Name"

Thomas Rhett - "Beautiful As You"

Keith Urban - "Messed Up As Me"

Keith Urban with Lainey Wilson - "GO HOME W U"

Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBryde - "Redneck Woman"

Lainey Wilson - "Hang Tight Honey"

Bailey Zimmerman - "Where It Ends"

