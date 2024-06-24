Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan begin production on 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Production begins on the sequel to the 2003 hit comedy, "Freaky Friday"

LOS ANGELES -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan begin production on the sequel to Walt Disney Studios' 2003 hit comedy, "Freaky Friday."

Filming began today in Los Angeles, with the film scheduled for a 2025 theatrical release.

A photo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on the Los Angeles set of the "Freaky Friday" sequel. Walt Disney Studios

Curtis and Lohan are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are returning from the original cast. Also joining are Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The two stars announced that production had begun in a TikTok on the @disneystudios account.

"Freaky Friday" follows the story of Tess and Anna Coleman, a mother and daughter who could not be more different. When they wake up the next morning having switched bodies, they must learn to see things from a new perspective.

The sequel picks up years after the first "Freaky Friday." "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the studio announced.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

The sequel to "Freaky Friday" will be released in theaters in 2025.

