Tejano music legend and TV host Johnny Canales dies at 77

Johnny Canales, a Tejano music legend and TV host of El Show de Johnny and Nora Canales, has died at 77, his wife announced on Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Tejano music legend and TV host Johnny Canales has died. He was 77 years old.

His wife, Nora, posted the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

"He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people," she wrote in the post. "His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built."

Canales became a household name with the 1983 debut of "The Johnny Canales Show," which later became known as "El Show de Johnny and Nora Canales."

The show started in Corpus Christi and eventually spread to other areas of Texas. It was a hangout for Tejano artists, and Canales coined the catchphrase, "You got it, take it away." It reached millions of viewers all over the world, Introducing viewers to new music and helping to launch the careers of many Music icons we know today.

One of those stars was Selena! It was actually on Selena's 13th birthday that she first performed live. Because of Johnny, 'Selena y Los Dinos' got the chance to go on their first concerts in Mexico.

Johnny was a loveable person who developed deep friendships with Tejano stars like Intocable, Los Tigres del Norte, Fama, and even La Mafia.

La Mafia star Oscar told ABC station KTRK on Thursday, "We lost an important person in the music industry." He remembers spending a lot of time with him as he took his show live across south Texas and Mexico.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.