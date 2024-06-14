Kids witness rare release of 500K baby salmon into San Pablo, SF Bays

Kids in Richmond got to see half a million baby salmon get a jump start on their incredible journey toward the Pacific Ocean where they'll swim out past the Golden Gate and come back in 3-4 years.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Bay Area kids got a great look at the cycle of life.

Crews released half a million baby salmon into the San Pablo and San Francisco Bays Wednesday night.

Wildlife experts say the salmon release at a particular location in Richmond is part of a special effort to help boost their survival in the wild.

Some Bay Area youngsters with Richmond PAL--Police Activities League-- were at the Richmond Marina for a one-of-a-kind excursion.

They got to witness a super rare event.

Half a million baby salmon are getting a jump start on their incredible journey toward the Pacific Ocean.

The Golden State Salmon Association is teaming up with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for this big effort.

Multiple trucks carried 100,000 young salmon raised in the Mokelumne Hatchery.

"This tanker truck full of baby fish. Once we open it up and these babies shoot right out into the ocean and begin their ocean journey," said Scott Artis with Golden State Salmon Association. "They are going to go swim out past the Golden Gate and come back 3-4 years later and start this whole process again."

By releasing the baby salmon at this location in Richmond--instead of near Vallejo--wildlife experts say the fish are closer to the ocean - giving them a better chance of survival.

"It's the shortest distance for them with less predators and less dangers for them before they can get to the open ocean where they can get away from other fish and be safe," said Tristan Merlaud with Golden State Salmon Association.

The release at the Richmond Marina is a win-win, according to wildlife experts. It's great to ensure the survival of the baby fish at a time when the population of salmon has been threatened.

Wildlife experts also say this salmon release in Richmond is a great lesson for the kids and an opportunity to create new future stewards for the environment.

"This could be something that sparks interest for the rest of their life," Merlaud said.