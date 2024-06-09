Memorial held for teen shot and killed at SF's Dolores Park: 'It's the most pain I've ever felt'

Loved ones gathered at Dolores Park on Saturday to share memories of 19-year-old Luis Manuel Arguello-Inglis, who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just days after the shooting death of a teenager in San Francisco's Dolores Park, his family is remembering him as a kind, loving young man.

Police say he was shot multiple times Wednesday night.

Arguello-Inglis was a Lowell High School graduate and San Jose State University student.

His family says he had just received his certificate to be an EMT and had ambitions of becoming a firefighter.

"Every morning I wake up since he hasn't been here, it's the most pain I've ever felt. I would say that I wish it was me, but I wouldn't want him to feel all this pain," said Natalia Arguello.

There has been no word on any arrests or a motive in the shooting.

The family of started a GoFundMe page, saying in part, "Luis was a bright light in our lives, filled with love, laughter, and boundless potential. His loss has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled."