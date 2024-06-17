Meet 'Scrappy' the Possum, mascot of the Oakland Ballers

The Oakland Ballers have unveiled their official mascot, a clear nod to baseball at the Oakland Coliseum, where a possum first appeared during an A's game in 2014.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Ballers have unveiled their official mascot.

Meet 'Scrappy' the Possum!

Scrappy, mascot of the Oakland Ballers Oakland Ballers

This is a clear nod to baseball at the Oakland Coliseum, where a possum first appeared during an A's game in 2014.

Fans nicknamed it the "Rally Possum" -- there have been numerous sightings since then, including an appearance in the press box.

After being introduced to Ballers fans at Raimondi Park over the weekend, Scrappy got in a few swings before the game.

As the Oakland Athletics are on their way out of Oakland, the Oakland Ballers are hoping to keep the tradition of professional baseball alive in the city.

Earlier in June, the new team had its home opener at the Raimondi Park.