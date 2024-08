Memorial held for 25-year-old Oakland firefighter who drowned at San Diego beach

Laffan was a third-generation firefighter and his father was Oakland's assistant fire chief, who died of a heart attack on duty.

The Oakland Fire Department held a memorial service for Caeden Laffan, the young firefighter who drowned at a beach in San Diego last month.

The Oakland Fire Department held a memorial service for Caeden Laffan, the young firefighter who drowned at a beach in San Diego last month.

The Oakland Fire Department held a memorial service for Caeden Laffan, the young firefighter who drowned at a beach in San Diego last month.

The Oakland Fire Department held a memorial service for Caeden Laffan, the young firefighter who drowned at a beach in San Diego last month.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- An emotional memorial service for a young Oakland firefighter who drowned last month in San Diego.

The casket of 25-year-old Caeden Laffan was loaded onto a fire truck and driven to Alameda where it passed under a giant American flag hanging down from fire engine ladders.

During a ceremony inside the USS Hornet, Laffan was remembered as a natural athlete who worked hard to follow his dad into the fire department - becoming an paramedic and learning Chinese.

RELATED: 25-year-old Oakland firefighter drowns at San Diego beach

His brother who is now a firefighter cadet, said Laffan became an important figure in his life after their father died of a heart attack.

"As a firefighter he embodied the very essence of bravery, selflessness and devotion to duty. His empathy always astounded me. He saw people not as they were but as he wanted them to be," said Cooper Laffan.

Laffan drowned in San Diego before the start of the firefighter olympics.