San Jose Sharks hire assistant Ryan Warsofsky as new head coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday that Ryan Warsofsky, an assistant coach on the team, has been promoted to head coach.

The Sharks in April announced they were parting ways with previous head coach David Quinn after finishing with the National Hockey League's worst record in the 2023-24 season.

In his place they have hired Warsofsky, a 36-year-old who worked as an assistant coach with the Sharks the previous two seasons, primarily focusing on the team's defense. Before that, he was head coach of the minor league Chicago Wolves and Charlotte Checkers.

MORE: GMs, agents predict the NHL summer: Trades, free agency, more

"His track record of success at nearly every level of hockey as a head and assistant coach speaks for itself," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. "Ryan knows our existing group well, has the respect of the players who he will be working with, and will be a great teacher for the young players who will be joining our organization."

Warsofsky said in the team's statement of his selection as coach that it is "a tremendous opportunity to continue to be part of a well-respected organization, and my family and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."