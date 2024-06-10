Several injured after seaplane collides with boat in Vancouver: VIDEO

VANCOUVER,Canada -- Several people were injured after a seaplane collided with a boat in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Video recorded by Tom Adrion captures the moment of collision, as a Harbour Air plane is seen crashing into the boat, before plunging back into the water.

Citing a statement from Harbour Air, local outlet Vancouver Sun reported that all five passengers and pilot aboard the aircraft were uninjured and safe, while all passengers aboard the boat were accounted for.

Two people on the boat had to be hospitalized, according to ABC News.

Investigators say that area of the harbor where the crash occurred is supposed to be reserved for seaplane operations.

A full investigation into the cause of the collision was underway, VPD said on Saturday.

ABC News contributed to this report.