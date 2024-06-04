Space debris? 2 mysterious objects crash to the ground in North Carolina

Haywood County, North Carolina has a mystery on its hands. Two strange objects appear to have fallen from the sky.

CANTON, N.C. -- Two mysterious objects were found 40 miles apart in the North Carolina mountains.

Both objects were found near the end of May. They're black with what appears to be carbon fiber weaving and burnt titanium.

Justin Clontz, a grounds maintenance worker at The Glamping Collective, found the first object. It was approximately 3 feet high and too heavy to carry. Clontz had to get a lawn mower to tow it off the trail.

Mike Wooten found the second object in his yard. He said he heard a thump on the roof of his house and noticed the object in his yard when he went outside to investigate.

"I looked out in the yard and saw this piece laying in the yard and at first glance it looked like a dead crow had flown into my house and fell there. But I came down and I took a stick to poke it and I realized it wasn't a crow of course," Wooten told local ABC affiliate WLOS.

Aviation and space experts have not released any official word on what the objects are. However, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics shared this post on X:

"I'm assuming there's probably other parts of this somewhere, other places," Wooten said.

Wooten said he plans to reach out to the the Glamping Collective in Canton and see if the two pieces match up.