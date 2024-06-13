Standoff in San Jose leads to arrest of barricaded suspect, police say

A standoff was underway in San Jose Thursday with a possibly-armed suspect barricaded inside a home, police say.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A standoff was underway in San Jose Thursday with a possibly-armed suspect barricaded inside a home, police said.

Police said negotiations with the suspect were successful and they were taken into custody around 11:20 a.m.

Officers were initially serving a warrant in the 3200 block of Lantern Way, but the suspect was refusing to come out.

There are closures on Singleton Road from Verdi Drive to Locke Drive, where people are asked to avoid the area.

