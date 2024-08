Stanford star turned WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink dishes on going pro, pregame outfits and more

Stanford star turned WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink dishes on going pro, pregame outfits and becoming an Olympian.

Stanford star turned WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink dishes on going pro, pregame outfits and becoming an Olympian.

Stanford star turned WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink dishes on going pro, pregame outfits and becoming an Olympian.

Stanford star turned WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink dishes on going pro, pregame outfits and becoming an Olympian.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stanford star turned WNBA rookie phenom Cameron Brink is an NCAA Champion, a Pac-12 Player of the Year, and now an Olympian.

She took some time out of her busy schedule to catch up with ABC7 Sports Anchor Casey Pratt to talk about her adjustment to the WNBA, her viral pregame outfits and the value of getting a good night's sleep.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.