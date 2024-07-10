Before it closes July 17, Mirage casino in Las Vegas has to give away $1.6M

The Mirage casino in Las Vegas is set to close on July 17, but first it has to pay out $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots.

The Mirage casino in Las Vegas is set to close on July 17, but first it has to pay out $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots.

The Mirage casino in Las Vegas is set to close on July 17, but first it has to pay out $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots.

The Mirage casino in Las Vegas is set to close on July 17, but first it has to pay out $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots.

LAS VEGAS -- The Mirage in Las Vegas will shut down later this month - but it has some money to give away first.

The property, which ushered in a Strip megaresort development boom when it opened in 1989, is set to close on July 17.

But first it has to give away $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots from slot machines and table games.

The iconic Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip will shut its doors this summer.

Nevada law says progressive jackpots are an obligation to players and any remaining funds must be paid out before a casino closes.

For the slot machine jackpot giveaways - totaling $1.2 million - the Mirage will give away $200,000 in guaranteed winnings each day starting Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday that jumps to $250,000. And on July 16, $100,000 will be handed out.

Separate giveaways will be held for the additional $400,000 in table game jackpots.

Details on the Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway here.

The casino property is set to be transformed into a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to open in 2027.