Traffic

Proposal to increase Muni fares to be considered by SF transit officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Muni leaders are taking up a proposed fare increase.

The proposal would increase fares by a quarter. Adult riders would now pay $3.25 per ride. Clipper Card and MuniMobile riders would pay $2.75. Monthly passes would also go up from $81 to $87 by 2022.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor suggests congestion pricing; SFMTA approves parking proposals

Muni officials say they need the money to keep up with inflation and pay operating expenses. Riders who spoke to ABC7 News weren't so sure, "I feel like they raise fares every year," Said Eileen Earl. "It's been a lot since i've moved out here. Honestly, they don't run regularly enough to feel like the fare raise is warranted."

Tourists would be the most impacted by the fare hike. The fares on San Francisco's famed cable cars would go up by a dollar, to $9 per ride.

Some city leaders are questioning the proposal too. There are concerns an increase would discourage people from taking public transportation and some people may not be able to afford the new prices. Supervisor Dean Preston is calling for a MUNI fare freeze.

RELATED: New bill to integrate Bay Area public transportation, hopes to increase ridership
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscobusmunicommutingsfmtafare increase
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News