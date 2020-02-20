Proposal to increase Muni fares to be considered by SF transit officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Muni leaders are taking up a proposed fare increase.
The proposal would increase fares by a quarter. Adult riders would now pay $3.25 per ride. Clipper Card and MuniMobile riders would pay $2.75. Monthly passes would also go up from $81 to $87 by 2022.
Muni officials say they need the money to keep up with inflation and pay operating expenses. Riders who spoke to ABC7 News weren't so sure, "I feel like they raise fares every year," Said Eileen Earl. "It's been a lot since i've moved out here. Honestly, they don't run regularly enough to feel like the fare raise is warranted."
Tourists would be the most impacted by the fare hike. The fares on San Francisco's famed cable cars would go up by a dollar, to $9 per ride.
Some city leaders are questioning the proposal too. There are concerns an increase would discourage people from taking public transportation and some people may not be able to afford the new prices. Supervisor Dean Preston is calling for a MUNI fare freeze.
