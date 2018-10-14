In Calistoga, 2,300 customers are without power. PG&E cut the power about 9:00 p.m.If you were to walk into All Seasons Bistro you would see nothing but candles and flashlight. When we walked into their kitchen and spotted an extra bin of ice they got very excited. They worked quickly to get that ice into the freezer because they've got about $10,000 worth of food for the restaurant inside-- meat, fish, truffles, produce, you name it.The chef and owner are hoping PG&E turns the power on by Monday morning. They think they can keep the freezer cool enough for about 8-10 hours until everything in fridge spoils and they have to throw it all out.Shortly after the power was cut, police officers showed up to put cones in the street, to try and create a stop in the intersection, while the street lights are out.Chef Kathman and a visitor from out of state both told us they understand why PG&E cut the power and that the inconvenience is better than losing homes and lives. But, both would have liked a little more warning that this might happen so they could have better prepared.Calistoga Joint Unified put out messages on Facebook and via email that school is cancelled on Monday, Oct. 15. So it seems as though some people in Calistoga are preparing for an extended outage.The City of Calistoga and PG&E say at this point there is no estimate on when the power will be restored. The wind has certainly been picking up for the past few hours.