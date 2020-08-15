Society

Power outages across the Bay Area affecting thousands of customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people are without power across the Bay Area due to several outages.

EAST BAY


In the East Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in the Clayton area.

RELATED: Rotating outages underway after Stage 3 emergency declared due to power demand

NORTH BAY


In the North Bay, nearly 50,000 customers are without power in the San Rafael area.

While in the Vallejo area more than 20,000 customers are in the dark.

At this time the cause of the outage is unknown and power is expected to restored around 9:30 p.m.

In Sonoma County, more than 42,000 customers are without power.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reminding residents to not call them unless it's an emergency.

PENINSULA


On the Peninsula, more than 3,000 customers are without power.

An outage on Hillsborough is affecting over 400 customers and power is expected to be restored in that area at 7:15 p.m.

In San Mateo, an outage is affecting more than 30,000 customers and power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.

SOUTH BAY


In the South Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in West San Jose.

The cause of majority of these outages is unknown at this time.

SAN FRANCISCO


No significant outages at this time.

RELATED: What is a Flex Alert?

Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.

For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordmartinezpower outagepg&e
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rotating outages underway after Stage 3 emergency declared
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating birthday beaten, Tased by SJPD
Bay Area hits record temps during scorching heat wave
Bay Area businesses warned about fake mask exemption flier
3-alarm fire reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, officials say
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat wave continues into this weekend
Show More
USC scientists uncover likely order of COVID-19 symptoms
Mayor asked to resign after racist Kamala Harris comment
New site lets you track location of your ballot in CA
Post Office warns states across US about mail voting
Gov. Newsom warns of 'record breaking' temps in CA
More TOP STORIES News