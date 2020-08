Power outages across the Bay Area affecting thousands of customers

EAST BAY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people are without power across the Bay Area due to several outages.In the East Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in the Clayton area.In the North Bay, nearly 50,000 customers are without power in the San Rafael area.While in the Vallejo area more than 20,000 customers are in the dark.At this time the cause of the outage is unknown and power is expected to restored around 9:30 p.m.In Sonoma County, more than 42,000 customers are without power.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reminding residents to not call them unless it's an emergency.On the Peninsula, more than 3,000 customers are without power.An outage on Hillsborough is affecting over 400 customers and power is expected to be restored in that area at 7:15 p.m.In San Mateo, an outage is affecting more than 30,000 customers and power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.In the South Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in West San Jose.The cause of majority of these outages is unknown at this time.No significant outages at this time.Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.