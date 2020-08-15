Power outages across the Bay Area affecting thousands of customers

EAST BAY
In the East Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in the Clayton area.
RELATED: Rotating outages underway after Stage 3 emergency declared due to power demand
NORTH BAY
In the North Bay, nearly 50,000 customers are without power in the San Rafael area.
While in the Vallejo area more than 20,000 customers are in the dark.
At this time the cause of the outage is unknown and power is expected to restored around 9:30 p.m.
In Sonoma County, more than 42,000 customers are without power.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reminding residents to not call them unless it's an emergency.
PENINSULA
On the Peninsula, more than 3,000 customers are without power.
An outage on Hillsborough is affecting over 400 customers and power is expected to be restored in that area at 7:15 p.m.
In San Mateo, an outage is affecting more than 30,000 customers and power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.
SOUTH BAY
In the South Bay, there are several outages being reported the largest of them affecting more than 1,100 customers in West San Jose.
The cause of majority of these outages is unknown at this time.
SAN FRANCISCO
No significant outages at this time.
RELATED: What is a Flex Alert?
Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.
For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area hits record highs as blistering heat wave continues across region
- Stage 2 emergency declared due to higher demand for power amid heat wave
- VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?