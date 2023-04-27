Over 6,000 customers in San Francisco remain without power Thursday morning, PG&E says after outages started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Thousands without power in these SF neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 6,800 customers in San Francisco are without power Thursday morning, PG &E says.

That is as of 4 a.m. and PG &E estimates power will be restored by Noon.

The outages started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, initially impacting over 9,400 customers.

The areas most affected are the Financial District, North Beach, and Nob Hill.

There's no word yet on what caused these outages.

