Thousands without power in these SF neighborhoods

Thursday, April 27, 2023 2:19PM
Over 6,000 customers in San Francisco remain without power Thursday morning, PG&E says after outages started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 6,800 customers in San Francisco are without power Thursday morning, PG&E says.

That is as of 4 a.m. and PG&E estimates power will be restored by Noon.

The outages started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, initially impacting over 9,400 customers.

The areas most affected are the Financial District, North Beach, and Nob Hill.

There's no word yet on what caused these outages.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

