Powerball ticket worth over $300K sold at South Bay gas station

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- While nobody won Monday's $680 million Powerball jackpot, a gas station in the South Bay sold a ticket worth $352,000.

The lucky location was on South De Anza Blvd where a ticket matching five winning numbers was purchased.

Along with that ticket, three people in California walked away with more than $30,000, 46,000 people went home with $5. Finally, 112,000 people who purchased tickets in California got the Powerball number only and won three whole dollars.

The South Bay has made dreams come true over the years with more than a handful of winners who ended up collecting by simply playing Mega Millions, Powerball, Fantasy 5, and scratchers.

There's still another chance to hit it big Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing will have $480 million up for grabs with a cash option of $240.7 million.

The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will have $725 million up for grabs.

