Here's what President Biden is doing and set to announce in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Biden arrived in San Francisco Tuesday night, after a day that included the President walking with Union workers in Michigan and attending a fundraising event in the Bay Area.

The rumbles of President Joe Biden's motorcade could be heard on the streets of San Francisco's Nob Hill Tuesday night.

"I see a few secret service agents and I see some state law enforcement people and of course lots of very fine San Francisco policemen. When the president comes to town everything stops," said Stephen Claypole who is visiting from Europe.

And as ABC7 News was interviewing Claypole, the President's motorcade pulled up to the Fairmont Hotel. From a bit of a distance, we watched as he walked inside with others.

After Biden flew into Moffett Field Tuesday afternoon, he spoke at a private fundraiser in Atherton Tuesday night. A pool reporter there said he criticized Republicans and said they need to do their job. He reportedly said that a government shutdown could affect military pay, food inspections, and cause parks to close.

It was the end of a busy travel day for the President.

"He was walking the picket lines in Detroit this morning, now he's here in Silicon Valley this afternoon," said Melissa Michelson who is Dean of Arts and Sciences at Menlo College. "My students actually saw the helicopter flying overhead because we're in Silicon Valley here."

While the President usually flies from the Peninsula into San Francisco's Crissy Field, that didn't happen despite the closures in the Presidio, and many believe fog might have been to blame.

President Biden is set to meet with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology Wednesday. They have previously discussed artificial intelligence.

CNN is reporting that Biden will announce $100 million dollars in funding for health technology and he's expected to preview an AI executive order.

It will reportedly explore the opportunities and manage the risks posed by AI.

"I think he's being strategic in meeting with people that can help him but not just help him in California," said David Wilson, Dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley. "AI technology, the innovations that are happening in California are important, but he's also got a great ally in the governor here and the governor has a great presence in Northern California so this is an opportunity for him to connect with voters on issues and learn about what kinds of things he should be thinking about next."

Drivers should note that road closures are in effect in parts of San Francisco's Nob Hill while President Biden is in town.

