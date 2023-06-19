  • Watch Now

LIVE: Pres. Biden arrives in Bay Area for visit, Silicon Valley fundraiser

Bay City News
Monday, June 19, 2023 7:20PM
Pres. Biden lands in Bay Area for visit
SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden is set to arrive in the Bay Area on Monday afternoon, with plans to visit a nature preserve in Palo Alto and announce more than $600 million for climate adaption projects.

Air Force One will arrive Moffett Federal Airfield about 12:30 p.m., according to the White House.

The president will tour coastal wetlands in Palo Alto and deliver remarks about creating jobs to tackle the climate crisis, at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve.

After that, Biden is scheduled to attend two campaign fundraisers, in Los Gatos and Atherton.

