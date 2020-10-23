Post-debate poll: Who won the final 2020 presidential debate, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply different visions of how to handle the surging pandemic and fought over how much Trump pays in taxes during their final debate of a tumultuous campaign.With Trump trailing and needing to change the campaign's trajectory, the debate could prove pivotal though more than 47 million votes already have been cast and there are fewer undecided voters than at this point in previous election years. The debate did not feature the repeated angry interruptions of the candidates' other showdown, the men engaged in a series of clashes.So who won the debate?That question may not be answered fully until Nov. 3, but we're asking how you felt about the candidates' performance tonight.