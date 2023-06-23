Over 250 LGBTQ+ couples say 'I do' at SF City Hall to kick off Pride events this weekend

Over 250 couples married at San Francisco City Hall Friday to kick off Pride events this weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Andy Correa and Panchanit Wongsrila said "I do" surrounded by family and friends at San Francisco City Hall Friday.

They wore matching suits under a rainbow balloon arch, kicking off the big Pride weekend.

"It's a big LGBTQ community, a big community here. We are married on Pride Month. I'm so excited," Wongsrila said.

"There is the time that now we have to be more loud and proud and say that we're here, and we don't go anywhere. And what a beautiful day to show this through love and kindness in SF," Correa added.

They are among 250 couples getting married at city hall Friday with this special LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

This comes 10 years after California resumed same-sex marriages.

"There's a lot of historical context here in San Francisco, in City Hall and in my office directly, where in 2004 we were the first to marry same-sex couples at the time, under Gavin Newsom when he was mayor here so we have a lot to celebrate here," said Diane Rea, San Francisco County Clerk.

Preparations outside of City Hall are underway ahead of the weekend festivities.

Organizers are estimating about half a million people will visit San Francisco for Pride events this weekend.

This includes Sunday's parade along Market Street, ending with a celebration at Civic Center. On Thursday, ABC7 saw crews putting up barricades for the Parade on Market Street.

Correa and Wongsrila were given pride pins to put on each other.

"I love him, that he is kindness, loves everyone," Wongsrila said.

"I love his kindness and his heart, and I think he allowed me to be myself and I think that's a beautiful myself," Correa said.

